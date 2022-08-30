 Skip to main content
Adventist Health offering vaccine clinics in September

Aileen Juarez, center, smiles with her mother, Jazmin Juarez, after being handed a lollipop by Irma Lopez, left, an LVN with Adventist Health Children’s Mobile Immunization Program, following three immunizations at the Adventist Health mobile clinic in July.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Adventist Health Bakersfield is hosting a number of free vaccine clinics in September, according to a news release Tuesday.

The clinics are scheduled to take place at the following dates and times:

