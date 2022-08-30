Adventist Health offering vaccine clinics in September

Adventist Health Bakersfield is hosting a number of free vaccine clinics in September, according to a news release Tuesday.
The clinics are scheduled to take place at the following dates and times:
The clinics are scheduled to take place at the following dates and times:
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 7 in the parking lot of the Albertson’s at 1520 Brundage Lane in Bakersfield
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8 in the parking lot of the Walmart at 2601 Fashion Plaza in Bakersfield
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 12 in the parking lot of the Greenfield Family Resource Center at 5400 Monitor St. in Bakersfield
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. Sept. 14 in the parking lot of the Kern County Department of Human Services at 100 E. California Ave. in Bakersfield
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19 in the parking lot of the Walmart at 5075 Gosford Road in Bakersfield
From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 20 in the parking lot of Walmart at 401 Central Ave. in Wasco
From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 in the parking lot on 29th Street for Adventist Health Bakersfield at 2800 Chester Ave. in Bakersfield
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28 in the parking lot for New Life Church at 4201 Stine Road in Bakersfield
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 279,785
Deaths: 2,523
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 269,152
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.32
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.33
Updated: 8/30/22
