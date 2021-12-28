Adventist Health offering vaccine clinics in January

Adventist Health Bakersfield is offering free childhood immunizations against vaccine-preventable diseases at the dates and locations listed below, in January.
According to Vaccine for Children guidelines, vaccines are free of charge to children under the age of 18 who meet one of the following criteria: no health insurance; enrolled in Medi-Cal (must present Medi-Cal card at each visit); or American Indian or Native Alaskan.
The mobile unit continues to take its services right to the families who need them most. No appointment is necessary, but immunization cards are required. Registration might end 30 minutes before closing time.
The hemoglobin test is free to children, as well as expectant and postpartum mothers. However, we require a WIC, school or doctor’s referral regardless of health insurance status. Please be aware, children under 5 years of age and their siblings will be given priority due to First 5 Kern grant funding. Mobile immunization clinics will close for lunch between 11:30 a.m. and noon, except the third Wednesday of the month when the clinic closes from 3 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, please call 661-869-6740.
Clinic availability (Due to COVID-19 precautions, children over the age of 5 require an appointment. Anyone interested in visiting one of the clinics should call 661-869-6740 for additional instructions.):
• from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 5 in the Albertson’s parking lot (1520 Brundage Lane, Bakersfield)
• from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 10 Greenfield Family Resource Center parking lot, 5400 Monitor St., Bakersfield
• from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 12 Kern County Dept. of Human Services parking lot, 100 E. California Ave., Bakersfield
• from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 13, Walmart parking lot, 2601 Fashion Plaza, Bakersfield
• from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Jan. 18, Walmart parking lot, 401 Central Ave., Wasco
• from 1 to 6 p.m., Jan. 19, Adventist Health Bakersfield parking lot, 2800 Chester Ave., Bakersfield
• from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 24 NOR Riverview Park parking lot, 437 Willow Road, Bakersfield
• from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 26 New Life Church parking lot, 4201 Stine Road, Bakersfield