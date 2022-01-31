Adventist Health offering kids free immunizations against vaccine-preventable diseases

Adventist Health Bakersfield is offering a number of free vaccine clinics in February at the following times and locations.
• from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, in the parking lot of the Walmart at 6225 Colony St. in Bakersfield;
• from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 7 in the parking lot of the Food Maxx at 4400 Ming Ave. (parking lot), Bakersfield;
• from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 in the parking lot of the David Head Center at 10300 San Diego St. in Lamont;
• from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 9 in the parking lot of the Kern County Dept. of Human Services at 100 E. California Ave. in Bakersfield;
• from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb 14 in the parking lot of the Greenfield Family Resource Center at 5400 Monitor St. in Bakersfield;
• from 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 16 in the parking lot on 29th Street for the Adventist Health Bakersfield at 2800 Chester Ave. in Bakersfield;
• from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 17 in the district board room for the Lamont Elementary School District office at 7915 Burgundy Ave. in Lamont;
• from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 21 in the parking lot of the Walmart at 5075 Gosford Road in Bakersfield;
• and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 23, in the parking lot of New Life Church at 4201 Stine Road in Bakersfield.
Attendees are asked to call 661-869-6740 prior to attending one of the clinics listed, for additional instructions. Due to COVID-19 precautions, children over the age of 5 require an appointment.
Mobile immunization clinics will close for lunch between 11:30 a.m. and noon, except the third Wednesday of the month, when the clinic closes from 3 to 3:30 p.m.