Adventist Health Bakersfield will be offering free immunization clinics throughout Kern County in the month of August, according to a news release.
All children under the age of 18 can be vaccinated for free if they either do not have health insurance, are enrolled in Medi-Cal or are Native American. Children over the age of 5 require an appointment, according to a press release. Adventist Health Bakersfield asks all interested to call 869-6740 before attending one of the clinics for more information.
The following are locations and dates when the free clinics will be held:
• Food Maxx – Aug. 3
4400 Ming Ave. (parking lot)
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• CMIP Office – Aug. 4, 11, 13 and 18
By appointment only. Call 869-6740 to schedule.
8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Standard Middle School – Aug. 5
126 Ferguson Ave. (parking lot)
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Ready-Set Back 2 School – Aug. 6
4003 Chester Ave. (parking lot)
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Blessing Corner – Aug. 7
101 Union Ave. (parking lot)
From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Greenfield Family Resource Center – Aug. 10
5400 Monitor St. (parking lot)
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Kern County Dept. of Human Services – Aug. 12
100 E. California Ave. (parking lot)
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Walmart Supercenter – Aug. 17
5075 Gosford Road (parking lot)
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Adventist Health Bakersfield – Aug. 19
2800 Chester Ave. (parking lot at 29th)
1 to 6 p.m.
• Vallarta Market – Aug. 20
600 Bear Mountain Blvd. (parking lot), Arvin
9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• NOR Riverview Park – Aug. 24
437 Willow Drive (parking lot)
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• New Life Church – Aug. 26
4201 Stine Road (parking lot)
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
