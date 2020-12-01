Adventist Health Bakersfield will be offering free childhood immunizations against vaccine-preventable diseases at the following sites in December:
All sites will be in Bakersfield and open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
• Thursday: Walmart parking lot at 6225 Colony St.
• Dec. 8: Browning Road STEAM Academy at 410 E. Perkins Ave. in McFarland from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Dec. 9: Kern County Department of Human Services parking lot at 100 E. California Ave.
• December 10: Walmart parking lot at 2601 Fashion Plaza in Bakersfield.
• December 14: Greenfield Family Resource Center parking lot at 5400 Monitor St.
• December 15: Adventist Health Bakersfield parking lot at 2800 Chester Avenue from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• December 21: Walmart Supercenter parking lot at 5075 Gosford Road.
• December 28: NOR Riverview Park at 437 Willow Drive.
Prior to attending the clinics, Adventist Health asks those interested to call 869-6740 for additional instructions. The news release stated that because of COVID-19 precautions, children over the age of 5 require an appointment.