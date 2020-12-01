2067067360-data.jpg (copy)

Cynthia Ketchum holds her son Karsen Jalique before he receives a free childhood immunizations in the San Joaquin Community Hospital Mobile Immunization Clinic in this September 2012 file photo.

 Californian file photo

Adventist Health Bakersfield will be offering free childhood immunizations against vaccine-preventable diseases at the following sites in December:

All sites will be in Bakersfield and open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

• Thursday: Walmart parking lot at 6225 Colony St.

• Dec. 8: Browning Road STEAM Academy at 410 E. Perkins Ave. in McFarland from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Dec. 9: Kern County Department of Human Services parking lot at 100 E. California Ave.

• December 10: Walmart parking lot at 2601 Fashion Plaza in Bakersfield.

• December 14: Greenfield Family Resource Center parking lot at 5400 Monitor St.

• December 15: Adventist Health Bakersfield parking lot at 2800 Chester Avenue from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• December 21: Walmart Supercenter parking lot at 5075 Gosford Road.

• December 28: NOR Riverview Park at 437 Willow Drive.

Prior to attending the clinics, Adventist Health asks those interested to call 869-6740 for additional instructions. The news release stated that because of COVID-19 precautions, children over the age of 5 require an appointment.