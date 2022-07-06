Adventist Health mobile vaccination unit pretty much goes everywhere

They travel just about anywhere there are children in need of protection against disease.
The Adventist Health children's mobile immunization unit — a vaccination clinic on wheels — can be found in south Bakersfield on Monday, outside Walmart in the Fashion Plaza parking lot a few days later, at the McFarland Learning Center on July 19, at New Life Church on Stine Road on the 27th and all the way out to Lost Hills the following day.
Tied to a core mission of keeping children up to date on their vaccinations, with an emphasis on caring for children age 5 or younger, the two-decade-old program has provided these and other much-needed services to thousands of families over the years.
"We want to be of service to the community. We want people to access these services," said Lucy Mata, manager of Adventist's mobile initiative.
And they do.
On Wednesday, the sleek RV was in the Albertsons parking lot near Chester Avenue and Brundage Lane, where Aileen Juarez and her mother were able to access the mobile unit's services.
Which vaccines are available?
"It's a long list," Mata said. "We have all the vaccines recommended for children. The whole gamut."
The service began around the turn of the 21st century when First 5 Kern began funding a number of child-centered initiatives. Since then, the nonprofit has invested more than $200 million into programs throughout the county that impact children from infancy to age 5 and their families.
"This is one of our original funded programs, dating back over two decades. It has made a huge impact on kids and families over the years," First 5 Kern Executive Director Roland Maier said of the mobile immunization program.
"Too many kids throughout the county do not have a medical home," Maier said. "And to reach those kids and make sure they're protected, sometimes you need to go to them instead of waiting for them to come in to a doctor's office. We're really proud of what they have accomplished over the years."
Adventist's Mata started close to 10 years ago as a nurse working in a mobile clinic. She's done just about every job as she's risen into supervision and management.
The families that take advantage of the services do so for a variety of reasons, she said. Many don't have reliable transportation to get to a traditional brick-and-mortar clinic or primary service provider.
"We also see people who have no health insurance or have Medi-Cal," she said. "We see a lot of people who are new to Kern County."
Indeed, the peak season begins this time of year and increases in intensity as the first day of school approaches and vaccination requirements loom.
While they are focused heavily on children 5 and younger, they rarely if ever turn away an older sibling. The unit even offers flu shots to the parents.
By keeping the rest of the family healthy, it ultimately benefits the youngest ones as well.
"Our mission at Adventist Health is to live God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope," Kiyoshi Tomono, community partnership executive for Adventist Health Bakersfield, said in an email.
"That’s exactly what our Children’s Mobile Immunization Program offers by providing vaccinations and lead testing to our littlest patients."