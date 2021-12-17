Adventist Health is offering mobile care program

Adventist Health Kern County is offering its mobile health program next week in December at the following times and locations.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday next week, as well as on Dec. 27-28, the mobile health care program will be at 105 Wiley St. in McFarland; on Wednesday, it will be at 901 Nectarine Court in Arvin.
The services available include: behavioral health services; child health care; EKG (electrocardiogram); the Every Woman Counts Program; general family practice; immunizations; Laboratory (Limited); school/sports physicals; specialty services viaVirtual Care; WIC physicals; and women’s health care physicals, according to an Adventist Health news release.
The hospital accepts Medicare, Medi-Cal, Kern Family and most PPO insurance, officials said. For an appointment call, 661-637-8777.