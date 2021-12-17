You have permission to edit this article.
Adventist Health is offering mobile care program

20211021-bc-Mobileclinic

It's a health clinic on wheels. Adventist Health launched its new mobile health clinic at McFarland Learning Center in McFarland In October. Chevron partnered with Adventist Health to develop the program designed to bring primary and preventive health care directly to those in Kern's rural areas who often have little access.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Adventist Health Kern County is offering its mobile health program next week in December at the following times and locations.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday next week, as well as on Dec. 27-28, the mobile health care program will be at 105 Wiley St. in McFarland; on Wednesday, it will be ​​at 901 Nectarine Court in Arvin.

The services available include: behavioral health services; child health care; EKG (electrocardiogram); the Every Woman Counts Program; general family practice; immunizations; Laboratory (Limited); school/sports physicals; specialty services viaVirtual Care; WIC physicals; and women’s health care physicals, according to an Adventist Health news release.

The hospital accepts Medicare, Medi-Cal, Kern Family and most PPO insurance, officials said. For an appointment call, 661-637-8777.

