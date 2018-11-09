Adventist Health Bakersfield will host a free men's health screening on Sunday at St. John's Lutheran Church.
The screenings will take place from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 4500 Buena Vista Road.
People are encouraged to bring their families. Children will be able to support the troops by drawing pictures and writing letters.
The letters and drawings will go in Boxes for the Brave where they will be sent out to members of the military.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.