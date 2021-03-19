You have permission to edit this article.
Adventist Health hosts communitywide prayer Friday as pandemic hits one-year mark in Kern

Adventist Health Bakersfield hosted a communitywide prayer for hope and healing for patients, caregivers and the community Friday night. The event was in conjunction with the one-year anniversary of California’s stay-at-home order going into effect at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The prayer time was held at Adventist Health’s main parking lot at 2615 Chester Ave.

