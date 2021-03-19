Adventist Health Bakersfield hosted a communitywide prayer for hope and healing for patients, caregivers and the community Friday night. The event was in conjunction with the one-year anniversary of California’s stay-at-home order going into effect at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The prayer time was held at Adventist Health’s main parking lot at 2615 Chester Ave.
Adventist Health hosts communitywide prayer Friday as pandemic hits one-year mark in Kern
- The Bakersfield Californian
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 105,368
Deaths: 1,032
Recovered Residents: 37,694
Number of Negative Tests: 344,112
Number of Pending Tests*: 472
Updated: 3/19/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
