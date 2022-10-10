 Skip to main content
Adventist Health hosting vaccine clinics, screenings in October

Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Gabriel A. Villachica stands inside Adventist Health's mobile clinic during a stop in McFarland last year. 

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Adventist Health is hosting a series of vaccine clinics and other screenings in October, according to news releases from the local health care provider.

To recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is October, Adventist is hosting an awareness event called VIPink, scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Thursday at the AIS Cancer Center. The center is located at 2620 Chester Ave. in Bakersfield. 

