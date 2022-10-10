Adventist Health hosting vaccine clinics, screenings in October

Adventist Health is hosting a series of vaccine clinics and other screenings in October, according to news releases from the local health care provider.
To recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is October, Adventist is hosting an awareness event called VIPink, scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Thursday at the AIS Cancer Center. The center is located at 2620 Chester Ave. in Bakersfield.
On Friday, the organization is offering free clinical breast exam screenings from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Adventist Health Breast Center, which is located at 2700 Chester Ave., Suite 103.
Adventist Health is also holding a series of vaccination events in October with its mobile clinic.
The next available clinic is being held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot for the Kern County Department of Human Services, which is located at 100 E. California Ave. in Bakersfield.
There will also be a clinics held: from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Walmart parking lot at 5075 Gosford Road in Bakersfield; from 1 to 6 p.m. in Adventist Health parking lot at 2800 Chester Ave. in Bakersfield; from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at Riverview Park, at 437 Willow Drive in Bakersfield; from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of New Life Church, at 4201 Stine Road in Bakersfield; from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Autozone in Lamont, which is located at 10315 Main St.
Attendees who would like to participate in one of the mobile clinics are asked to call 661-869-6740 in advance.