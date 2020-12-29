Adventist Health announced on Tuesday that it would be suspending all elective procedures at its locations in Kern County until the end of January due to a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The statement said that the decision was made with "an understanding of hospital and community limitations" such as available beds, staff, equipment, supplies and community safety. According to a statement, the hospital system will reassess whether elective surgeries can be resumed at the end of January 2021.
Postponing elective surgeries does not apply to all surgeries.
"This action does not pertain to emergent or urgent surgeries," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronald Reynoso. "This also does not include cases related to the diagnoses or treatment of cancer, surgery in patients who are highly symptomatic or progressive in their disease condition."
Health administrators with the hospital system still encourage those who need urgent health care to not delay. Those experiencing the signs of a heart attack, stroke or other medical issue are encouraged to seek speedy medical care.
In Kern County, Adventist Health has locations in Bakersfield, Delano and Tehachapi.