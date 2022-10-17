 Skip to main content
Adventist Health holding drive-thru flu-shot clinic for adults Saturday

The free flu shots are available at Adventist Health starting at 7 a.m. Saturday.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Adventist Health is holding a drive-thru flu-shot clinic for adults starting at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The vaccines are available to those 18 and older in the parking lot by the intersection of 29th Street and Chester Avenue. The flu shots are free.

