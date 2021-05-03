Adventist Health, Garden Pathways to unveil tattoo removal program this week

Adventist Health has partnered with Garden Pathways to implement a laser tattoo removal program at Adventist’s downtown Bakersfield facility.
According to a news release from Adventist Health, the program is with Astanza Duality laser and is aimed to help residents such as former gang members, those with past negative lifestyles, and victims of human trafficking start a new chapter and remove any barriers to employment and an improved quality of life.
It will officially launch on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at 1616 29th Street.
“Many individuals that seek help from Garden Pathways are people who come from a history of gang involvement, incarceration, and other societal barriers. After completing our comprehensive mentoring programs, they receive a new outlook on life and strive for long-term positive change. Yet, many still face rejection from employment due to the visible tattoos on their face, hands, and neck,” said Juan Avila, chief operating officer at Garden Pathways. “With the implementation of our laser tattoo removal program, Garden Pathways hopes to create better job and educational opportunities and transform lives from the inside out by removing regretful and hindering tattoos. When researching different laser providers, Astanza’s mission and purpose of changing lives really resonated with our board and made it that much easier to partner with them.”