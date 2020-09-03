Health care leaders from Adventist Health Bakersfield, Delano, Tehachapi Valley and the Northern San Joaquin Valley are encouraging people to avoid large gatherings during the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
In a news release, Adventist Health said the precaution is an attempt to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases in Kern County. The release referenced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which states that the longer individuals interact during a large gathering, the higher risk of spreading of the virus.
“We know from previous holiday weekends during the pandemic there has been an increased spread of COVID-19 following large groups of family and friend gatherings,” said Dr. Ronald Reynoso, chief medical officer for Adventist Health Bakersfield and Tehachapi. “We know people want to come together and visit during the long weekend. But, right now, it’s also important that we do so safely.”
David Butler, president of Adventist Health Delano, said: “It is critically important that individuals act responsibly to prevent another surge. Each of us has the power to help avoid another sharp increase in cases. Just stay away from large gatherings and use healthy practices."
Adventist Health added that Labor Day immediately precedes the flu season. A high rate of COVID-19 during a flu surge could mean that supply chain, personal protective equipment and COVID-19 testing capacity would be stretched thin, Adventist Health said.
(1) comment
Yeah? Good luck with all the Booner Rube Trump supporters in Bakersfield. Dod you see the SUPERSPREADER event Trump held in Pennsylvania today? Well, at least they were his cult members, not innocents. Although they will spread to innocents.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.