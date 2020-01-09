Adventist Health is moving again to outsource local hospital jobs, saying it will let go of 46 employees in Bakersfield and Tehachapi but that everyone affected will remain at their current place of work as employees of one of three outside companies.
The Roseville-based hospital chain said Thursday that 33 janitorial, maintenance and security workers in Bakersfield, plus 13 more in Tehachapi, will be let go March 7.
Adventist said its expectation is that all 46 will then be employed by Illinois-based Jones Lange LaSalle Inc., Pennsylvania-based Crothall Healthcare Inc. or Allied Universal Security Services, Systems and Solutions, which is part of an international company based in Pennsylvania.
Outsourcing by Adventist has affected about 175 jobs at its hospital in Bakersfield since April 2018. The changes have affected positions in human resources, finance and patient financial services.
"As Adventist Health grows, we continue to seek the most efficient ways to do business and care for our communities," Adventist spokeswoman Judy Leach said by email Thursday.
"This transition," she continued, "will allow Adventist Health to focus on continuing to provide high-quality clinical and wellbeing care in the communities we serve, while our partners at JLL, Crothall Healthcare and Allied Security Services focus on areas that are within their core competencies which bring value to patients."
The layoffs disclosed Thursday were classified as permanent. In Bakersfield, they will affect 18 security personnel, nine senior facilities associates and a handful of other job classifications, according to a notice sent Wednesday to the state Employment Development Department.
Adventist said all its employees let go in Bakersfield will be employed by JLL.
Details on the Tehachapi layoffs were not available.
Adventist Health is a nonprofit health system with about 20 hospitals and more than 260 clinics in California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington.
(1) comment
What BS...they put on a good face and stab the workers and community in the back...what it really means we are money hungry company who could care less about Bakersfield their local employees! Lets boycott the hospital...go to the heat Hospital or Memorial!
