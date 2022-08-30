Adventist Health calls for 'community solutions' to stem drug overdose epidemic

A new symbol of everlasting life will take root in Adventist Health Bakersfield to remember lives lost to a drug overdose in commemoration of National Overdose Day on Wednesday.
An evergreen tree will be planted next to the hospital’s emergency room to symbolize “the presence … the footprints that people leave behind when they leave this world,” said Kiyoshi Tomono, community partnership executive for Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Adventist Hospital officials held a press conference Tuesday to raise awareness for the staggering number of overdoses in the community and call on the community to work together to address the overdose epidemic.
Tomono added many facing addiction are stigmatized against seeking help because people don’t talk about their troubles. Tuesday’s events allowed these conversations to become normalized and to take the steps necessary to mitigate the problem, he said.
“This is a community problem and it’s going to require a community solution,” Tomono added.
Ghassen Jamaldeddine, chief medical officer for Adventist, said overdoses deaths teeter between the No. 1 and No. 2 most preventable deaths.
For the 12-month period ending in December 2020, there were 361 overdose deaths reported in Kern, according to provisional data from the CDC as of July 3. In 2021, that figure grew to 489 deaths, A 35 percent increase.
Adventist Health Bakersfield became the first emergency room in the county to administer naloxone, thanks to a California Department of Health Care Services program. The medication is available free of charge from Adventist’s ER to patients with an opioid disorder, said Sebastian Al-Saiegh, an emergency medicine pharmacist at Adventist.
Naloxone has helped in about 30 to 40 overdose reversals, Al-Saiegh said.
“Honestly, this has been a godsend,” Al-Saiegh said. “I was not expecting the program to be as successful as it is — but I am glad that it is and I am glad that we continue to serve the community.”
Partnerships in the community will allow Kern to solve this epidemic, said Mandy Herrera, a substance-use navigator with Adventist said to The Californian. Adventist helps to treat the patients, but then others will help that person keep clean.
“Substance use and overdoses — they don’t discriminate,” Herrera said.
