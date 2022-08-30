 Skip to main content
featured

Adventist Health calls for 'community solutions' to stem drug overdose epidemic

A new symbol of everlasting life will take root in Adventist Health Bakersfield to remember lives lost to a drug overdose in commemoration of National Overdose Day on Wednesday.

An evergreen tree will be planted next to the hospital’s emergency room to symbolize “the presence … the footprints that people leave behind when they leave this world,” said Kiyoshi Tomono, community partnership executive for Adventist Health Bakersfield.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

