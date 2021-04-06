Adventist Health Breast Center offers free breast exam screenings

Free clinical breast exam screenings will be available next week at the Adventist Health Breast Center in Bakersfield.
The event is happening on Friday, April 16. Regular screenings are recommended as a part of proactive health routine. This event is designed for those who are uninsured or otherwise may be unable to afford a routine breast exam. Registration is required, because space is limited for this event.
The Adventist Health Breast Center is located at 2700 Chester Ave. Suite 103. For more information or to register, call (661) 637-8108 or visit AISCancerCenter.com.