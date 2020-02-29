At 5:32 a.m. Saturday, Abigail Maldonado became Adventist Health Bakersfield's first “leapling” born in 2020.
Abigail is the fourth child for Ana and Mario Maldonado of Lamont. She rounds out the the balance of the family, as they now have two daughters and two sons.
Abigail was originally due for arrival Feb. 21. It wasn’t until Friday night, however, when Ana realized her daughter would be born on leap day. Ana was in labor for 24 hours before finally giving birth in the early morning hours Saturday.
“She didn’t want to come out early. She wanted the special birthday,” Ana joked.
Babies born on Feb. 29 are often referred to as “leaplings,” “leapsters” or “leapers,” according to Teresa Adamo, communications manager at Adventist Health Bakersfield. A media release from the hospital said babies have a 1 in 1,461 chance of being born on Feb. 29.
One year is 365.24219 days long — the amount of time it takes the Earth orbit the sun — according to the hospital. An extra day is added every four years to at the end of February as a corrective measure, according to the hospital.
One element that comes with a leap day birth is choosing when to celebrate birthdays during non-leap years. Ana said her family will likely celebrate Abigail’s birthday on the Feb. 28 or the weekend which falls closest to that day.
“It’s going to be weird because she’s going to either be having a real birthday every four years or just one on a different day,” Ana said.
Ana stays at home with her children while Mario works in construction. When asked what the parents were most looking forward to with the addition of Abigail, Mario said in Spanish, “She’s born to be a star.”
As of Saturday evening, there were two leaplings born at Adventist Health Bakersfield, according to Adamo. Leland Masi was born to Joel and Amy Masi at 11:13 a.m. Adamo said there was another baby that could be born before midnight.
Leland and Abigail join about 200,000 people in the U.S. and about 5 million worldwide that have a Feb. 29 birthday, according to the Adventist Health news release.
"Adventist Health Bakersfield is honored to be a part of all of our babies' new arrivals, but today brings us an extra dose of leaping for joy," Adamo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.