Adventist Health Bakersfield will distribute dry soup packets to families in need at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Oildale.
Seventh-day Adventist Church is located at 612 Sharon Place.
The dry soup packets are full of high-protein including lentils, pasta and dried vegetables. Adventist Health Bakersfield will also provide different recipe cards that offer four ways to make the soup using the same soup packet.
These packets have been used in the past as a donation from the Gleanings group to Adventist Health international mission trips.
