Adventist Health Bakersfield's President Sharlet Briggs has resigned and an interim president has been named, the hospital announced Wednesday.
The change comes at a time when the downtown hospital is experiencing record levels of patients due to a recent explosion in COVID-19 cases in Bakersfield.
In a statement, the company said Jeff Eller, the former president of Adventist Health's Northern California region, will fill Briggs' role while the organization develops a longterm plan for leadership of its hospital in the county.
Adventist Health also operates hospitals in Tehachapi and Delano.
Briggs has been a leader at the Bakersfield hospital for 13 years and has worked for the company for more than 30 years, the statement said. She established a reputation for leading turnaround efforts in all areas of hospital administration and helped launch Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley.
"We are deeply grateful to Sharlet for her years of commitment and service," the company said.
