Adventist Health Bakersfield offering vaccine clinics for children in December

B09I8427

Dr Charles Liu speaks to a crowd during a public announcement Tuesday by Kern Medical and Adventist Health.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Adventist Health Bakersfield will be offering free immunizations for children against vaccine-preventable  diseases at the following sites in December: from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Walmart (6225 Colony St., Bakersfield — parking lot); from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Walmart (4400 Ming Ave., Bakersfield — parking lot);  from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Kern County Dept. of Human Services – parking lot (100 E. California Ave., Bakersfield); from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at El Tejon Middle School (4337 Lebec Road, Room No. 3, Lebec);  from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at the Greenfield Family Resource Center (5400 Monitor St., Bakersfield — parking lot); from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Adventist Health Bakersfield (2800 Chester Ave., Bakersfield — the parking lot at 29th Street);  from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20 at the Walmart Supercenter (5075 Gosford Road, Bakersfield, in the parking lot); from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 at La Hacienda Market (315 James St., Shafter (in the parking lot); from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 at New Life Church (4201 Stine Road, Bakersfield, in the parking lot).

Prior to attending one of the clinics listed, attendees are asked to call 661-869-6740, for additional instructions. Due to COVID-19 precautions, children over the age of 5 require an appointment. Mobile immunization  clinics will close for lunch between 11:30 a.m. and noon, except the third Wednesday of the month when the  clinic closes from 3-3:30 p.m. 

