Adventist Health Bakersfield now has the ability to get COVID-19 test results in under an hour.
Dr. Ronald Reynoso, the hospital's chief medical officer, said the new testing apparatus went into use Thursday and can run four tests an hour. Adventist is believed to be the first medical facility in the county to have the rapid testing capability and the ability to get results on site.
"We wanted to let the community know it is here and we're going to use it appropriately to help the community," Reynoso said.
For now, the testing is reserved for people admitted to the hospital for respiratory issues.
Someone who is not very sick should seek testing from their regular health care provider or a testing site, he said.
The test is made by Sunnyvale-based Cepheid, which won approval for its use by the Food and Drug Administration two weeks ago. The test works similar to those used in doctors offices to test for flu and RSV. The sample is taken with a nasal swab and results are available in as little as 45 minutes, Cepheid says on its website.
Adventist Health spokeswoman Megan Simpson said the hospital was selected to receive the equipment from among Adventist's 22-hospital network because it already had the core equipment in its lab.
The hospital is planning to scale up to run 12 tests an hour. Up until now, all testing done in the county is being sent out to labs for analysis and results. Results are usually available in two to three days but there have been reports of backlogs that have delayed results up to 12 days.
Quicker results can help speed treatment time for critically ill patients, take necessary precautions or save resources if the test is negative, Reynoso said.
"You're able to do decide what to do next based on the results," Reynoso said.
If results are negative, doctors can continue to figure out the proper diagnosis. Knowing whether someone is positive or negative can also cut down on the amount of personal protective equipment used, he said.
The rapid testing will also be accessible to Adventist's two other hospitals in Tehachapi and Delano, and possibly for other local hospitals who have critically ill patients.
