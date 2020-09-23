Adventist Health Bakersfield is offering free drive-thru flu shots on Saturday, Oct. 3 at its downtown location at 29th Street and Chester Avenue.
The drive-thru clinic opens at 7 a.m. and will last until doses are gone, according to a flier from the hospital. The clinic is for adults 18 years and older.
The hospital asks those who attend to enter from K Street to 29th Street and to please wear a mask.
