Adventist Health Bakersfield has announced a new affiliation with San Jose State University to host a post-graduation program training future clinical lab scientists.
Students in the program receive online training via SJSU for eight hours a week and will work alongside the lab team at Adventist Health Bakersfield for 32 hours. The training position could potentially lead to permanent employment. The 12-month program is open to Cal State Bakersfield graduates with degrees in biology or a related science.
Demand for CLS applicants is high nationwide and especially in the Central Valley, according to an Adventist Health Bakersfield news release, which said a post-graduate affiliation program based in Bakersfield would be a "potential win-win for local students and local labs, whose work is even more valued as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic."
“Local students would need to apply to SJSU and pass their rigorous selection criteria, but this is a great opportunity,” says Jose Sortijas, Adventist Health Bakersfield’s laboratory administrative director. “This program is sure to positively impact the CLS vacancies we experience in our area and lead to great jobs for the graduates. We look forward to working with these students. This is a blessing that goes both ways.”
Up to two students can begin on-site training at Adventist Health Bakersfield’s lab each year, beginning this fall, according to Sortijas. More information on the CLS training program is available by email at cls-group@sjsu.edu.
