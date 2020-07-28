Through a donation from Chevron to Adventist Health Bakersfield, the two organizations are now able to support Kern Medical Center in the fight against COVID-19.
Adventist Health will be donating personal protective equipment to Kern Medical beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday. Kern Medical Center is located at 1700 Mt. Vernon Ave.
(2) comments
may I ask a ?...why does the county need donations of PPE...
Kern Medical needs donations, not the county. They're an independent Hospital Authority.
