Adventist Health Bakersfield is sharing Pip coloring pages to brighten things up for the network’s Healthcare Heroes.
According to a news release from Adventist Health, the hospital’s “Pip" the Penguin mascot asks people to color a "thank you" message for the compassionate caregivers who are hard at work during challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The coloring pages can be downloaded off of Adventist’s website at: https://bit.ly/3oLynei
Then, post the “thank you” art on social media and tag @adventisthealthbakersfield so the colorful creations can be shared with members of Adventist community.
They can also be mailed to the following address:
Adventist Health Bakersfield
Attn: Pip Coloring Pages/Crystal Diaz/Administration Office
2615 Chester Ave.
Bakersfield, CA 93301
The work will be shared with Adventist’s Healthcare Heroes and displayed in various areas of the network’s facilities as colorful reminders of the kindness and support from the local community.