Strategic investments are planned that could boost Bakersfield Heart Hospital's reputation as a top provider of cardiac care after its rescue this month by Adventist Health.
Adventist expects to invest millions of dollars in new equipment and a medical records system that could help Bakersfield Heart earn a coveted designation that its new sister hospital on Chester Avenue already has. That would be in addition to filling positions vacated since the start of the pandemic, among other planned upgrades.
Any clinical improvement would add to the existential benefit Bakersfield Heart already received from Adventist's agreement to pay a nominal sum for a hospital whose patient volume and finances have plummeted to unsustainable levels in recent years. Practical aspects of the ownership change took effect June 1.
Simply joining the Roseville-based nonprofit chain is expected to increase Bakersfield Heart's leverage in negotiating purchase prices and reimbursement rates, hopefully easing the financial challenges that forced layoffs last summer, followed by an employee exodus.
Adventist says a new, $20 million heating, ventilation and air conditioning system is on the way, but that it remains unclear whether Bakersfield Heart's emergency department will remain — or what the hospital's new name will become.
That Adventist is adding 47-bed Bakersfield Heart to the license of its 254-bed medical center on Chester is seen as reflecting its overall goal of capturing a larger share of Central Valley patients who would otherwise head to the Los Angeles Basin for treatment. It wants to maximize capacity — and reinforcing Bakersfield Heart's quality is part of that.
"We want to be open for business," said President Jason Wells of the Adventist Health Central California Network.
Every service line at Bakersfield Heart will be reviewed to see if it can be grown in an economically viable way, he said, adding that decisions will be made in concert with community-based cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons.
"These will be physician-led strategies," he said.
Kaiser Permanente interventional cardiologist Dr. Nirav Desai, who serves as chief of cardiology at Adventist's hospital on Chester Avenue and director of its catheterization laboratory, said the intention is to perform heart surgeries at both Bakersfield hospitals. Doing so would allow patient transfers between the two and ultimately serve more Central Valley heart patients.
Details remain to be worked out, he said, but clearly money from the state and federal government, as well as financial resources from Adventist's family of medical centers, will need to be spent on getting new equipment for Bakersfield Heart.
"We don't know what the plan is. We don't know how things will unfold," Desai said. But Adventist wants to "build on their strengths and make it even stronger," he added.
Adventist's regional vice president of ancillary services, Jenny Lavers, noted Bakersfield Heart already has a series of awards and registries with the American College of Cardiology. Getting an award from the organization that recognizes the highest quality of care at the hospital, matching one at Adventist on Chester, would represent a "big milestone" showing "we're all on the same playing field," she said.
She compared the achievement to moving from a silver level of patient medical outcomes to platinum. Simply introducing a new medical records system, valued at about $8 million, could be a big help, she said, along with plans to improve Bakersfield Heart's patient navigation system, refocus on case management and invest in new biomedical monitoring systems.
Dr. Brij Bhambi, who as a former part-owner has been saddened to watch Bakersfield Heart's volume of heart surgeries fall 75% since 2000 to about 250 per year now, said he believes Adventist is committed to keeping the hospital mostly as is "and working to expand it."
He would prefer to see the word "heart" kept in the name, he said, adding a decision on whether to keep the hospital's emergency department is a "debatable thing."
Wells said Adventist will probably weave its name into the hospital's moniker to signify its membership in the family. But no final decision has been made on that or whether to continue operating the relatively small emergency department, which he said was "packed" the other day even as the rest of the hospital has run at half capacity lately.
It may be that the company will be able to address the need for emergency medical treatment by making changes in local primary or urgent care, Wells said, or maybe the department will have to stay.
"If there's a way to make it financially work, we'll keep it open," he said.
