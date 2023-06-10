Strategic investments are planned that could boost Bakersfield Heart Hospital's reputation as a top provider of cardiac care after its rescue this month by Adventist Health.

Adventist expects to invest millions of dollars in new equipment and a medical records system that could help Bakersfield Heart earn a coveted designation that its new sister hospital on Chester Avenue already has. That would be in addition to filling positions vacated since the start of the pandemic, among other planned upgrades.

