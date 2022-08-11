 Skip to main content
Adventist, Anthem come to terms

Adventist Health Bakersfield hospital along Chester Avenue.

 Felix Adamo

A contract agreement announced Thursday ends a public dispute between Adventist Health and Anthem Blue Cross of California over "in-network" reimbursement rates the Indianapolis-based insurer pays the hospital chain headquartered in Roseville.

An afternoon news release issued jointly by the two companies said that "effective immediately, (Anthem's members) … continue to have in-network access to Adventist Health hospitals and physicians in California."

