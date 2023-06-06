20171204-bc-hospitalshoot-2 (copy)

Bakersfield Heart Hospital at 3001 Sillect Ave. 

 File photo

Adventist Health has agreed to acquire Bakersfield Heart Hospital for a nominal sum after years of sale talks accelerated by recent financial challenges left over from the pandemic.

Roseville-based Adventist, which now operates four hospitals in Kern County since the change took effect June 1, described the transaction as an opportunity to save 300 jobs at Bakersfield Heart while preserving its legacy of patient care.