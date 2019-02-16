Five people died Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 99 in Delano.
At around 5:05 p.m., CHP officers responded to a major injury crash on 99 south of 9th Street.
A 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor SUV was reportedly traveling in the No. 3 lane at 70 mph when, for reasons still to be determined, the vehicle drove off the roadway and onto the right shoulder, narrowly missing a large street sign. The SUV continued north and struck a large tree head-on.
The five occupants of the SUV, three adults and two children, were pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of the victims have not yet been determined and it is unknown whether they were wearing seat belts. At this time it is not known if alcohol, drugs, or a medical condition contributed to this crash.
If anyone has information pertaining to the crash, please contact the Bakersfield CHP Office at 661-396-6600.
