An adult male and a pitbull mixed breed dog was shot on Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of Taylor Street. The male was transported to a local hospital and the dog was taken to a local animal hospital and both have non life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a black male, whose age is unknown and drove away from the scene in a black vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
