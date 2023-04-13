Adoptive mother of Cal City boys adamantly denies murder in video

Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department, California City Police Department and the FBI tried every angle possible while interrogating Jacqueline West, who’s accused of murdering her adoptive toddlers, according to video of the interview played in Kern County Superior Court on Thursday.
BPD Detective John Ryan repeatedly told her the facts don’t add up: There’s no surveillance footage of her children, Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, walking away from Jacqueline West and her husband Trezell West’s home on Dec. 21, 2020. How can surveillance footage of their California City house show dogs and cars driving, but not 3-year-old and 4-year-old kids walking away, Ryan asked in the video.
“Don’t you think that’s odd?” an officer in the video asked Jacqueline.
Jacqueline and her husband, Trezell West, have pleaded not guilty to murder and involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of Orrin and Orson, who were reported missing while they played in their California City backyard. Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith played interviews with both adoptive parents in their ongoing murder trial, and spent much of Thursday showing footage to jurors about officers questioning Jacqueline.
Ryan told her mistakes happen and she should tell them what really occurred. She’s not cried once and is perhaps covering up for what Trezell West did, Ryan suggested. By her withholding information, Ryan said in the video footage, she doesn’t get to spend Christmas with her kids and now contributes to Ryan not getting to see his own babies for the holidays because he has to keep investigating.
Throughout the more than two hours law enforcement interrogated her, tossing out every plea, Jacqueline West remained firm: She isn’t lying and didn’t harm her kids. Everything she’s saying is being twisted, Jacqueline said.
“If I had answers, I would not have called you guys” Jacqueline added.
Officers also told Jacqueline they’d interviewed the Wests’ four other children — the Wests have two biological and two adopted kids aside from Orrin and Orson — and learned the kids hadn't seen Orrin and Orson for a lengthy period. The four children interviewed by a California City police officer were staying with their grandmother in Bakersfield while Orrin and Orson were with their adoptive parents in California City.
How can these kids lie, Ryan repeatedly said. Babies are pure and honest and they will tell the truth, he added. It’s unlikely four kids will have the exact same story if they're lying, Ryan asserted.
Orrin and Orson did not go missing on Dec. 21, 2020, he suggested, while noting perhaps the Wests created this story because family would start asking questions about Orrin and Orson when gathering to celebrate Christmas.
“They do lie,” Jacqueline West said of her four kids. She repeatedly said she doesn’t know why her kids would say to officers that they haven’t seen Orrin and Orson. And, she said she wasn’t planning on having anyone over for Christmas.
It’s a different feeling she has for her biological kids than her adopted ones, Jacqueline West said. But it’s not that she doesn’t care — it’s just a different feeling, Jacqueline clarified when officers accused her of not caring about Orrin and Orson.
“They are missing, that’s all I know,” Jacqueline said. We didn’t take them anywhere, and we called the cops because that was the right thing to do, she added.
But Jacqueline suggested that wasn’t the smartest move: She said in the recorded interview that she felt regret for calling California City police.
We would have been better off without you, she said.
ANOTHER WITNESS
Thursday, the seventh day of trial, saw Charles Pettus, the biological father, testify.
Pettus said he’s the biological father of Orrin, who was named Classic by himself and the biological mother, Ryan Dean. He testified he once thought he was the father of Orson but a paternity test proved this to be incorrect.
Defense attorneys have asserted Orrin and Orson are missing — not murdered, as prosecutors believe.
Has Pettus ever kidnapped the two children, asked Smith, the prosecutor on the case.
Testimony and viewing of the video are scheduled to continue Friday.
