 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adoptive mother of Cal City boys adamantly denies murder in video

20230329-bc-westopening3.jpeg (copy)

From left, defense attorney Victor Nasser, defendant Trezell West, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, defendant Jacqueline West and defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings listen as the prosecution delivers opening statements on March 28. The Wests are accused of killing brothers Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, before reporting them missing in December 2020. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department, California City Police Department and the FBI tried every angle possible while interrogating Jacqueline West, who’s accused of murdering her adoptive toddlers, according to video of the interview played in Kern County Superior Court on Thursday.

BPD Detective John Ryan repeatedly told her the facts don’t add up: There’s no surveillance footage of her children, Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, walking away from Jacqueline West and her husband Trezell West’s home on Dec. 21, 2020. How can surveillance footage of their California City house show dogs and cars driving, but not 3-year-old and 4-year-old kids walking away, Ryan asked in the video.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases