Julie Johnson laughed when she was told April 30 is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.
The executive director of both the city's Animal Care Center and the local SPCA said she appreciates efforts to raise public awareness, but said every day is a good day to adopt a shelter animal.
"We can't care our way out, or rescue our way out of this pet overpopulation problem we have in Kern County," Johnson said. "Spay-neuter. Spay-neuter. Spay-neuter."
In other words, responsible pet ownership is the ultimate answer, but one that Johnson and Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen have little control over.
"People get a puppy, and then it grows and they decide they can't take care of it," Johnson said. "They say they're moving or they don't have time for it."
It's the kind of animal behavior — the human animal — that drives Edward Curiel nuts.
"I know I shouldn't, but I do get a little mad sometimes," the SPCA kennel technician said of those who "surrender" their own pets because they didn't understand the commitment they made when they adopted.
Despite the challenges, there's much to be thankful for, said both Johnson and Cullen. In a county where, less than a decade ago, close to three-quarters of shelter animals were routinely euthanized, those numbers have been flipped.
Now about three-quarters of shelter animals are getting out alive, Cullen said.
"We're trying to get to 90 percent," he said.
But that extra 15 percent is the hardest 15 percent.
If you think about the more than 15,000 cats and dogs that passed through the county shelter last year as being represented by 10 animals, here's where the challenge is:
"Four or five of them are super easy to place," Cullen said. "Two to three are tough to place because of their health, their breed or their size. And two or three others are just not adoptable due to injury, disability or because they're too aggressive."
Despite the challenges, the trends are moving in the right direction, he said. Through progressive efforts like fostering, trap-neuter-release programs, animal rescue efforts, public education, and low-cost neutering, the kill numbers have been cut by more than 80 percent.
How do you save the pets that are not adoptable?
That may be the question for the next decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.