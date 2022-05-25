Adobe house: It's been a long journey from eyesore to nature center

The 83-year-old adobe house, which at one point in its history came perilously close to being demolished, began a new life Wednesday as Hart Park's Kern River Parkway Nature Center.
The one-time residence for park rangers — the building was sometimes referred to as the "peacock house" — was for a time on Kern County's list of non-reinforced masonry buildings that faced the prospect of demolition.
But on Wednesday, about 75 preservationists, activists, county staff and interested individuals gathered at the old house as 3rd District Supervisor Mike Maggard told the story of how the adobe structure was saved and repurposed to benefit generations to come.
"It's both a pleasure and a real challenge to do these kinds of things.
"If you look in this crowd, there are people that are drastically different from one another — very different political philosophies, very different passions, very different ideas and ways of life," Maggard said.
"But the great thing about this park and about the Kern River corridor is it is something about which we all have the same vision: We all want it to be beautiful, we all want it to be the most that it can be."
Now completely refurbished to conform to new safety and building standards — all while still maintaining its cultural and historical integrity — the building will remain under county ownership.
But the Kern River Parkway Foundation will manage and operate the nature center with the help of volunteers and new Project Director Katherine Winters.
"We're trying to set up a schedule so the public can access classes," Winters said. "We're gearing it toward family-friendly."
One of the activities, Winters said, will be nature hikes to not only provide physical activity for children, but at the same time talk about native trees and plant species along the way.
The center will partner with members of the Audubon Society, Sierra Club, the Native Plant Society and others.
"The second weekend of June, our classes will start," she said. "The first exhibit will be geared toward learning about the Kern River."
Outside the building two new drinking fountains have been set up, featuring a bottle filler for hikers and cyclists in need of water refills.
Bill Cooper, who co-founded of the Kern River Parkway Foundation with Rich O'Neal in the mid-1970s, fought against demolition of the building for years.
"Some of your grandfathers may have worked on this thing," Cooper said of the house built by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's Works Progress Administration, the New Deal agency that funded construction in 1939.
"It's a very well-built structure," Cooper said. "It's now on the state historical registry."
His idea for a nature center came from talking to sixth-graders about the river corridor, the habitat, its importance to every resident of Bakersfield and the surrounding area.
The focus will be on children, Cooper said.
Stephen Yaws, a sustainable gardener in Bakersfield who attended Wednesday's event, said he's thrilled to see the community come together to complete this project.
"I'm very hopeful," Yaws said. "I think it's a beautiful thing.
"It would have been a travesty if we had lost this historic building," he said.
Maggard took the time to thank a number of people who he said were crucial to making it all come together, including architectural historian Stephen Montgomery.
"He helped us capture the vision, put it on paper so it could be seen," Maggard said of Montgomery.
He thanked Rich O'Neal and Bill Cooper.
"They're the guys that started the Kern River Parkway Foundation," Maggard said. "And it has changed the history of our community and the future of our community."
Maggard singled out Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop, Chief General Services Officer Geoffrey Hill, Nadia Lopez, Carl Brewer and other Kern County staff who he said were integral to the project.
"Lorelei Oviatt helped us find the money for this," he said of the Kern County planning director. "This is chiefly Community Development Block Grant money."
He also mentioned project contractor Ken Smith of Ken Smith Construction, his Chief of Staff Jeff Flores, former Bakersfield City Councilman Mark Salvaggio, the Hart Park Working Group and a number of others.
But as he spread the accolades, few forgot Maggard's singular contribution. Had he not become personally and professionally involved in saving and transforming the long-neglected building, the adobe house would probably be a pile of adobe dust somewhere buried in a landfill.
As Maggard retires later this year, after serving 16 years as a county supervisor, the Kern River Parkway Nature Center may very well turn out to be his last, best accomplishment.