Information gathered from Kern County’s Secret Witness program has been used to track down suspects in murder cases, but lately funding for the program has dried up, and the tips have disappeared.
The program, a nonprofit organization administered by the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office, provides the only opportunity for anonymous tipsters to receive a reward for providing information to law enforcement.
But with only about $1,640 in the bank, Secret Witness can no longer afford to give out rewards for tips that come in on cases that have not already had funds set aside.
Now, Secret Witness administrators are hoping the Kern County Board of Supervisors will throw the program a lifeline, and they also are seeking alternative funding.
“We’ve got some pretty specific information that’s helped take some pretty bad people off the street,” said Tyson Davis, vice president of Secret Witness. “So it’s a pretty good program, we just don’t have any funds now.”
Although individual families who have put up money for specific cases will still be able to pay out for tips, the program as a whole has been run to a virtual standstill.
“I just wish we could receive more donations,” Davis said. “There are people out there who are willing to provide information, especially if they are getting a reward.”
Secret Witness had been mostly funded through an annual fundraising golf tournament put on by RJ’s Bar and Grill, but the restaurant went out of business before being taken over by new owners a few years ago.
After the restaurant closed, Secret Witness tried holding other fundraisers, but was unsuccessful, Davis said. Several weeks ago, a fundraiser at Chipotle yielded around $70.
“We have no funds coming in,” Davis said.
Although some families, like the family of Baylee Parrent-Despot, have given the program money for information regarding particular cases, no rewards are being offered for cases that do not have private funders.
For the past three years, Secret Witness has not paid out any rewards.
In 2015, the last year rewards were handed out, the program gave seven anonymous tipsters $25,000 for information relating to cases that year.
Every time a reward is given out, an investigator determines if the tip was useful before the Secret Witness board of directors vote to determine how much should be given for the information.
Because the program has not had funds for the last three years, it has not advertised rewards to the public.
But help may soon be on the way. The Board of Supervisors has pledged to provide at least $10,000 in funds to the program, and BPD Public Information Officer Brian Holcombe said Secret Witness was looking into alternative funding sources.
Anonymous tipsters not seeking a reward can still use the Secret Witness hotline. And BPD has an online tip form that protects the identity of its users.
It can be accessed at www.p3tips.com.
The Kern County Administrative Office is preparing a report to the supervisors before any funds will be disbursed.
