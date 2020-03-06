An additional person is being test for coronavirus in Kern County, according to Kern County Public Health Services.
Spokeswoman Michelle Corson said one test has come back negative, while four are pending. Eleven out of 15 individuals have passed through the monitoring program successfully.
Kern County remains in the low-risk category and there are no confirmed circulation of coronavirus locally.
As of March 5, there have been 148 cases of coronavirus in the United States and 10 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
