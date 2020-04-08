In a normal year, California's major storms often wet down much of the state, while leaving Bakersfield thirsty and dry.
But the storm that has been hanging over the southern valley and Kern County mountains for days has dropped nearly 2 inches of rain in Bakersfield, more than one-third of the city's normal precipitation for an entire year.
And its impact has been felt on Wednesday mostly below Fresno County.
"This is a reversal of the normal pattern. But that's OK," said Jim Bagnall, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Hanford station.
According to Bagnall, Bakersfield's Meadows Field station received 0.23 inch on Sunday, another 0.46 on Monday, and 0.91 (nearly a full inch) on Tuesday.
As of about 4 p.m. Wednesday, Bakersfield had already received more than one-third of an inch for the day.
"Of course, it's still raining," Bagnall said, making it more than likely the city would easily surpass 2 inches of rain since Sunday. And likely much more.
Normal rainfall for this time of year — if one starts counting from Oct. 1 — is 5.76 inches. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Bakersfield stood at 6.37 inches.
"In Bakersfield, you've gone from below to actually above normal for the water year," Bagnall said. "It's certainly notable."
It rained long and hard Tuesday night and it’s continued throughout Wednesday, drenching the southern valley and dropping snow in Kernville and other mountain communities Wednesday afternoon.
Highly traveled passes such as the Grapevine and Tehachapi Pass are not expected to receive heavy snow, at least not enough to cause a closure, the NWS said. Locally heavy rain is expected to cause flooding in the Kern County mountains and desert.
In the Sierra Nevada and foothills, moderate to heavy snowfall is expected above 5,000 feet, continuing into Friday.
And in the Kern County mountains, gusty winds and heavy snow and heavy mountain rain are expected at least through Thursday.
Widespread moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast below 5,000 feet
In the valley, light to moderate rain is expected to continue into Thursday, with precipitation tapering off with light rain expected Friday.
Bakersfield has made up a rainfall deficit. And it's still raining.
Nice! I'm enjoying looking out the window at it.
