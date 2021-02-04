Actor Bruno Amato has announced his intention to run against U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, in the 2022 election.
“I’m running to stand up for the little guy,” Amato said in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday. "It’s been a tough year. Jobs lost, lives lost, people struggling to keep a roof over their head and feed their families and get their kids back to school. My top priorities will be jobs, good jobs with good wages, and healthcare for everyone, affordable healthcare. My opponent Kevin McCarthy hasn’t done a good job for this district.”
According to his campaign website, Amato, who is running as a Democrat, is the son of Italian immigrants, who enlisted in the U.S. Navy when he was 17, where he worked as a torpedoman loading and unloading torpedoes onto submarines. His campaign biography says he worked in an ironworker’s union before pursuing his dream to become an actor. He is a member of the Screen Actors Guild and has over 100 film and TV credits to his name.
“I can’t stand aside as my own representative continues to disgrace the country my parents fought so hard to get to, and that my father and I served to protect,” he said in a statement to Politico.
McCarthy most recently defeated candidate Kim Mangone, 190,222 to 115,896, earning a comfortable 62.1% of the vote in California's 23rd Congressional District seat. He has held the seat since 2006.
In response to a question from The Californian over Amato's announcement, McCarthy said the following:
“It is my highest honor to represent our community in Congress, and as I have been since day one, I remain committed to fighting for a strong, fiscally responsible, and free America where every person can achieve the American dream. As your Congressman, I will always fight for the Central Valley and your voice will always be heard in the People’s House.”