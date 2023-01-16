Activists will attend state hearing on pesticide

Activists from farming communities across the state are inbound for Sacramento on Wednesday to make public comments and protest new pesticide regulations they believe don’t properly address the risks to public health.
They will make public comments before the California Department of Pesticide Regulation, which announced in November it will update rules surrounding the commercial use of the fumigant pesticide 1,3-Dichloropropene, or Telone, on agricultural sites.
“We are very concerned that DPR’s proposed 1,3-D rule ignores science and does not protect farmworker communities that dot the San Joaquin Valley,” said Angel Garcia, co-director of Californians For Pesticide Reform, which is directing the event.
Telone, a fumigant linked to respiratory problems and cancer, is currently limited in Kern County at 136,000 pounds per calendar year. Despite its ban in 34 countries, it is the third most used pesticide in California, a staple protectant against organisms that threaten crops like almonds, grapes and carrots.
"Reducing human health risks from 1,3-D exposure is a priority for the state," said DPR director Julie Henderson. "Taking action to strengthen restrictions on the use of 1,3-D to lower those risks is core to our mission of protecting human health and the environment."
According to DPR Communications Director Leia Bailey, the new rules are more “health productive” than the current limits on Telone use.
“The regulations will require monitoring and reporting on volume of 1,3-D use,” Bailey said. “This will allow the department to ensure that the regulations are effective as anticipated.”
Yet opponents of the new rules complain they do not include necessary limitations on Telone’s use, or protections for farmworkers potentially exposed to the pesticide.
“The proposed rule would allow for farmworkers to work right next to the fields that are being fumigated or have just been fumigated with 1,3-D,” Garcia said. “For this reason, it is imperative that farmworkers who work in neighboring or nearby fumigated fields have protections in this rule and must be included in its revision.”
Garcia cited the California Office of Environmental Health’s June 2022 Hazards Assessment, which found that across six studies, air concentration of 1,3-D exceeded the state’s safety threshold for cancer.
“(It) has exceeded OEHHA’s safe harbor level for cancer every year since testing started in 2012, averaging 2.5 to 29 times higher than the safe level,” Garcia said. “To truly start addressing public health, DPR must follow the state toxicologists’ scientifically derived safe harbor.”
Despite the criticisms, California touts the most restrictive pesticide laws in the country. DPR, along with the federal Environmental Protection Agency, reviews all pesticides used for agricultural and residential uses. To the ire of farming communities, the review can last years.
“We use it in the grapes, use it in the almonds — we use it everywhere,” said Byanka Santoyo, a Kern-based staff organizer with the Center on Race, Poverty and the Environment. “Yet they’ve continued to do nothing to alleviate its use.”
Santoyo believes that little improvements have been made on Telone enforcement because of the time-consuming review process. She said her organization monitors concentrations of Telone from its headquarters in Shafter.
“(In) the year before last, there was a concentration so high we found it present seven miles away from its application,” Santoyo said. “So it drifted seven miles away from the monitor and after so much investigation what was brought was that it was an illegal application.”
Public comments can be submitted to DPR by U.S. mail or via email to dpr22005@cdpr.ca.gov. Find more information on 1,3-D regulations, or for updates on the Jan. 18 public hearing, visit cdpr.ca.gov.