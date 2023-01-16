 Skip to main content
Activists will attend state hearing on pesticide

Activists from farming communities across the state are inbound for Sacramento on Wednesday to make public comments and protest new pesticide regulations they believe don’t properly address the risks to public health.

They will make public comments before the California Department of Pesticide Regulation, which announced in November it will update rules surrounding the commercial use of the fumigant pesticide 1,3-Dichloropropene, or Telone, on agricultural sites.

