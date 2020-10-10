Feeling palpable rage from what they deem an unjust killing, activists protested in front of the Kern County Sheriff's Office Saturday seeking justice in the death of Mickel Lewis.
At just after 9 p.m. Oct. 2, Lewis, 39, was stopped by deputies at K and Mono streets in Mojave. In a statement released earlier in the week, the Sheriff's Office said that Lewis charged at a deputy, who shot and killed him.
"No information in those initial releases has changed and we have no further information to release at this time," Lt. Joel Swanson said in a statement Friday. "The investigation is still ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, we will be issuing the findings of our investigation, but we don’t want to release anything prior to that which may be inaccurate."
Searching for answers themselves, friends and family of Lewis are disputing the sheriff's office's preliminary account.
“The police will tell you he had a weapon. What they won’t tell you was, the weapon was not on him," said Najee Ali, an activist from Los Angeles brought in by the Lewis family. "He was not a threat. The weapon was not in his hand when they shot and killed him.
"This is a continuation of the murder of Black people, unarmed nationwide. And this young man should be with his family today, not in the morgue."
Hoping to vocalize their anger, roughly 50 friends, family members and Black Lives Matter activists held the protest. Activists spoke for about an hour before moving the protest directly in front of the entrance of the department's building on Norris Road in Bakersfield.
It was a highly emotional day for family members, who spoke at length about a man they say "would light up a room like you wouldn't believe."
His sister Paulette Vasquez lamented the fact that her son was celebrating his birthday on the day of his uncle's death.
"My youngest child has the honor of remembering his uncle (died) on his 25th birthday," she said. "Every year, that's going to be his celebration."
Daughter Briana Lewis gave a tearful speech while holding a collage she made of favorite memories of Mickel, expressing anger that she was left without a father at just 17 years old.
“I will not have my father with me to do anything that I need him to do," she said. "He’s not going to be there with me to look at cars, he’s not going to be there to walk me (down the aisle) when I get married."
Son Mickel Jr. said he hoped to correct false narratives about his father's character, saying he felt he was being falsely portrayed in certain circles.
"My father was a good man," Mickel Jr. said. "Everybody makes mistakes, but he was on the path to turning his life around. We’re just looking for justice. That’s all we want.”
To get what they want, the family has secured the services of Los Angeles-based attorneys Bernard Alexander and Toni Jaramilla, who say there was no use for what they called excessive force during the stop.
“From our understanding, there’s nothing that occurred from the point of the stop, to the point of the shooting that should have justified (the deputy) pulling his gun, let alone shooting it," Alexander said.
One of the first actions the legal team is hoping to take is obtaining surveillance video of the incident, which Alexander says is available from three separate locations.
Though no violence broke out during Saturday's event, there was palpable tension in the air after several counterprotesters set up across the street.
Organizers implored attendees not to respond to the counterprotest, saying they'd have to prepare themselves for dealing with such voices of dissent.
"The ignorance of the world is not going away," said James Lewis, Mickel Sr.'s brother. "It's right in your face. But we are fighting the right way and we will overcome. Everybody's life matters and we need justice for Mickel today."
News Editor Teddy Feinberg contributed to this report.