Activists pushing for pesticide notifications rally outside Kern ag commissioner's office

Local environmental justice advocates put pressure on Kern Ag Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser with a rally outside his office Thursday calling for public disclosure of farmers' plans for applying certain cancer-causing fumigants.
"We're here today to stop secrecy on pesticides," said Gustavo Aguirre Jr., one of several speakers at the lightly attended noontime event at the southeast corner of South Mount Vernon Avenue and East Belle Terrace.
The event followed a so-far unsuccessful letter-writing campaign. Representing a new tactic for activists focused on potential harm from pesticide applications, it was one of four across the state Thursday aimed at gathering and then posting notifications activists say should be made public despite farmers' concerns the information could be used against them.
Fankhauser has rejected the demands of a Shafter group that, since being established by state legislation to improve local air quality, has insisted that he turn over information that is shared among farmers to avoid accidentally exposing people to dangerous chemicals.
Instead, the commissioner has proposed posting notifications in the form of door hangers on residences located within 200 feet of planned chemical applications in and around Shafter.
The standoff has festered despite the intervention of Department of Pesticide Regulation Director Val Dolcini in December. In the absence of a breakthrough, the state is moving forward with a statewide process to set up a similar notification process by 2024. Most recently, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed setting aside $10 million to create such a system.
Fankhauser, reached by email at a conference for California's county ag commissioners taking place all week in Redding, said his position on the matter remains unchanged. He suggested there should be a formal, statewide public comment process. Meanwhile, he opposes a Shafter-specific notification process that he said could be misused by opponents of pesticide use.
"The issue is that (activists) don't want to wait for this process to complete and instead want to put political pressure on commissioners," he wrote.
But speakers at the Bakersfield rally said pesticide notification is a human right that wouldn't cost much to implement publicly because Kern already has a system in place, albeit one that's limited to farmers.
Byanka Santoyo, a member of the Shafter group working toward public notifications, said three years is too long to wait for a statewide system whose details and ultimate success remain uncertain.
"We keep hitting a rock, which is our ag commissioner," she said. "We have the process ready to go in Kern County." She added that the group sent a letter to the county Board of Supervisors more than a year ago but that there has since been no response or action by the board.
Another member of the Shafter group, Anabel Marquez, said Fankhauser already shares the notifications with farmers. "Why not us?" she asked.
"We can't even go out to our yards" out of fear residents might be accidentally sprayed with harmful chemicals, as occasionally happens in the county. She said many residents of the area have suffered ailments that might have been caused by chemicals used to treat crops.
If one ag commissioner can stop the process at the local level, she asked, "What's going to happen to the rest of the state?"
The event was hosted by the Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment; the Central California Environmental Justice Network; and Californians for Pesticide Reform. Similar events took place Thursday outside county ag commissioners' offices in Monterey, Stanislaus and Tulare.