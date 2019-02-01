They met for a stand-up meeting under rainy skies at the peacock house, an 80-year-old adobe structure once used as a residence for rangers in Hart Park.
The building has been fenced and unused for decades, and a new master plan for improvements in the county park proposes the building be razed to make room for concessions.
Kern County Administrative Office staffers were there. So were members of the county’s Parks and Recreation Commission — and what they heard was a big HELL NO to the possibility that the structure might be demolished.
"It seems to me we have an obligation — especially inside a park like this — to preserve historic buildings," said Bill Cooper, one of the founders of the 45-year-old Kern River Parkway and a member of the Hart Park Working Group that met to talk about the future of the house.
"The notion that the house is dilapidated just doesn't hold up," he said.
As the gentle drizzle eased, and umbrellas were put away, Stephen Montgomery, a Kern County Historical Society board member and a longtime advocate for preserving Kern County's architectural history, provided his assessment of the structural integrity of the building.
Despite being deemed "unsafe" by a report commissioned several years ago by the county, Montgomery argued that the house is sound. It survived the 1952 earthquakes, he said, even as masonry buildings across the county crumbled.
"Look at the roof structure," Montgomery said. "Not a trace of sag or deflection."
The walls are 18 inches thick, 24 inches in some places, he said.
With some remodeling — widening the doors, improving the restroom, and removing a couple of non-bearing walls — the building could be transformed into an interpretive center, he said, providing information to visitors about the myriad plants and animals that live in or migrate through the park.
Kern County Chief General Services Officer Geoffrey Hill and Senior CAO Manager Carl Brewer were there to listen, they said. Despite the proposal made last month by County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop to demolish the building, Alsop said nothing was set in stone.
There's no indication the building has ever been identified as a historical structure on any local or state historical registry. But it was built of earthen adobe in 1939 by the Works Progress Administration, a New Deal-era program that's helped put people back to work during the Great Depression.
"In 20 years, this building is going to be 100 years old," said working group member Ann Gallon.
If we continue to level Kern's historic structures, "what will the next generations have to look back on," said David Schaad, with the Kern Audubon Society.
A week before, Alsop had announced that the demolition of the adobe house was included in the Hart Park Master Plan.
"For the most part, people don't care about it," he said at that meeting.
But in a Facebook post last week in which locals were asked whether they thought the adobe building — and the collapsed Kern River waterwheel nearby — should be preserved or rebuilt, the post "blew up."
People swarmed the post, and left more than 750 comments, almost all of them in favor of preservation.
"I think there is a renewal of interest in local historic structures," said Kathleen Chambers, president of the Kern County Parks and Recreation Commission.
If the response to the Facebook post was any indication, she said, the notion that "people don't care" just doesn't hold water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.