In this file photo from May 2022, leaky oil wells, marked with blue bins, can be seen from a housing development on Morningstar Avenue.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Local government should be doing more, environmental justice advocates said at this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, to help address leaky oil wells in Arvin, Lamont and Weedpatch.

Representatives of two activist groups called on county officials to work with state regulators, or at least write a letter emphasizing the urgency of the situation, to stop methane emissions at a series of wells found last month to have been leaking the gas for an unknown duration.