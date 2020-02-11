When one wins an Oscar, it's common for them to thank their agents, managers, family and cast members during their acceptance speech.
Sunday's Academy Awards were no different, but one local figure did get a shout-out from a winner on Hollywood's biggest night.
Actress Renee Zellweger received the best actress award for her role as Judy Garland in the film, "Judy." It is Zellweger's second Academy Award, the first for best supporting actress in the film "Cold Mountain."
During her acceptance speech, she reflected on how her "Judy" journey made her think about the heroes in our society and how they can unite all. One of those individuals is Dolores Huerta.
"When we look to our heroes, we agree, and that matters. Neil Armstrong, Sally Ride, Dolores Huerta, Venus and Serena (Williams) and Selena, Bob Dylan, (Martin) Scorsese, Fred Rogers, Harriet Tubman," Zellweger said. "We agree on our teachers, and we agree on our courageous men and women in uniform who serve. We agree on our first responders and firefighters."
"When we celebrate our heroes, we’re reminded of who we are as one people united."
Huerta said Tuesday she didn't see the moment as it happened on television, but thought "it was pretty great" to be mentioned among such great company.
The Oscar winning actress isn't the only person to praise the civil rights activist recently. On Jan. 30, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed Senate Resolution No. 1753, making April 10 Dolores Huerta Day of Service in Kansas, as a way to honor Huerta for her lifelong achievements fighting for economic and social justice. The date coincides with Huerta’s 90th birthday.
Earlier this month, the Albuquerque City Council unanimously passed a bill to rename a street after New Mexico native Huerta, according to a news release. Bridge Boulevard from the west side of the Rio Grande — near Dolores Huerta Gateway Park — to 4th Street will be renamed as Avenida Dolores Huerta, which will connect with Avenida Cesar Chavez. It will be the first intersection with two streets named after civil rights activists.
"I think it sends a message to young women ... we can do great things and be recognized" for them, Huerta said about her recent recognitions.
(2) comments
dang.....isn't that nice....."During her acceptance speech, she reflected on how her "Judy" journey made her think about the heroes in our society and how they can unite all. One of those individuals is Dolores Huerta."
Being mentioned by Hollywood "stars" is not necessarily an honor....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.