A Kern County jury found an active member of the Eastside Bakers guilty of second degree murder and gang-related charges Thursday.
Jeffrey Tapia, 23, shot and killed Benjamin Mendoza, 31, on May 11, 2016. Mendoza was walking in a south Bakersfield neighborhood. At the corner of Del Mar Drive and Madison Street, a vehicle made a U-turn and stopped, and Tapia got out of the vehicle and fired seven shots at Mendoza. Tapia quickly got back into the car and fled the scene.
Mendoza suffered from three gunshot wounds to the back and died within an hour of the shooting at Kern Medical Center.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office found Tapia inside the car within an hour of the shooting a few miles from where the shooting occurred. A loaded handgun was found inside the car with ammunition matching that which had been used during the shooting. Tapia was also found with ammunition in his pocket.
Evidence suggested the crime was gang-related, though Mendoza did not have any gang affiliation, Deputy District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said. There was evidence that Tapia had previously been ripped off in a drug deal by someone in the area and may have been looking for someone who matched Mendoza's description, but nothing suggested he was involved.
"Trying to ascertain what the motive is is somewhat difficult," Kinzel said. "It's just a reminder that gang-related crime continues to plague our county, and we'll continue to prosecute gang-related offenses."
Kinzel is also prosecuting Ricky Cortez, 22, and Daniel Marquez, 23, both of whom were charged with murder. Cortez is scheduled to appear in court June 21, and Marquez is scheduled to appear Aug. 12.
Tapia, Cortez and Marquez were all on probation and had warrants out for their arrest and were then taken into custody in connection with the shooting in May 2016.
Tapia's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 20. He faces a sentence of 50 years to life.
