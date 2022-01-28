Actis Junior High joins the 'California School to Watch' list after rethinking suspensions

The "old school" way of dealing with bad behavior on campus, such as fighting, was to suspend the students and send them home.
But Actis Junior High Principal Patrick Spears realized this strategy wasn't working. Suspensions didn't do anything to address the underlying issues, like teaching students how to navigate conflict or how to manage their anger.
And it was spilling back out into the school. In the example of the fighting students, they would return to school angry and their friends would get involved in the conflict, too.
"Our suspension rate was really high and I said, 'Nothing's changed,'" he said.
That's why six years ago, the junior high kicked off what it calls its Impact Program. Rather than being sent home, students will spend the week in a classroom with teacher Charles Monaco.
Spears credits the Impact Program with helping Actis earn a prestigious recognition: becoming a California School to Watch. The program recognizes middle schools and junior high schools doing standout work with students in these awkward, but critical years for development.
Actis Junior High is the fourth school in Kern County to receive this recognition, and it's among 15 others to join the list this year. Standard Middle School joined the list last year. Fruitvale Junior High and McFarland Middle School are also on the list of 137 schools statewide.
Spears said that his inspiration for the Impact Program actually came from Standard Middle School, which has a similar program. One of the benefits of the California School to Watch program is that it spotlights schools doing unique work.
In turn, Actis is becoming a model for other schools. Another Panama-Buena Vista Union School District site, Thompson Junior High, rolled out the program shortly after Actis, and the other junior highs in the district will have their own alternatives to suspensions. Spears said that he has even received a visit from administrators in Greenfield Union to see how the program works.
Students in the Impact Program keep pace with their classes, but Monaco will also lead them through exercises at the beginning and end of each day to help them work through whatever brought them there in the first place.
In the case of two students fighting, they will be sent into the program together and encouraged to resolve their conflict. Spears said the program has been incredibly successful on this front.
Suspensions haven't completely been completely eliminated. Breaking certain rules, like assault or bringing drugs or weapons to campus will still result in a suspension. The Impact Program has been particularly good for students who do what Spears calls "poking the bear."
There are never more than 10 students in a class, which allows the class to maintain a certain dynamic that is crucial for group discussion, and for Monaco to individualize what he is doing depending on the needs of each group.
"You can't treat it like a dumping ground," Spears said.
That was especially important this year, he said, when students returned from the pandemic with a lot of behavioral issues.
Every day is different. Students might learn the importance of making a truly meaningful apology or owning up to their mistakes. Others lack confidence and need some positive reinforcement in the form of affirmations. Some students get a lesson on how to not let what others say get the best of them.
"We learn how to control our attitude and when to let things go," said Andrew Romo, an eighth-grade student in Monaco's class.
Some students need to learn to "code-switch," Spears said, noting the behavior that might help students survive in their neighborhoods could get them in trouble at school.
Learning how to get along with their peers and teachers is critical, and communication skills are a big part of that.
Toward the end of the program, which typically lasts five days, students set goals for themselves, beginning the process of reintegrating themselves into the school community, Monaco said.
But even when the five days are up, the program isn't over. Monaco keeps his door open.
Students know that they can come in to his classroom when they're having a stressful day, Romo said. Monaco tells students it's better to come talk to him than be disrespectful to a teacher.
"Sometimes you just need someone to talk to," Romo said.