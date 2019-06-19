The actions of a Bakersfield Police officer who shot and killed an armed 21-year-old man who confronted officers in 2018 have been found to be within department policy and legal requirements.
Senior Officer Alejandro Patino, who has been with BPD since 2007, was on administrative leave since Aug. 2018 pending review of the incident by the Critical Incident Review Board. On May 30, the board cleared Officer Patino to come back to work.
Police initially responded to a domestic violence incident on the 4800 block of Hahn Avenue in Aug. 2018. The man, 21-year-old Christopher Alexander Okamoto, had been armed with a deadly weapon.
When officers arrived, they tried to contact people inside an apartment where a witness had reported hearing sounds of an assault.
Several minutes later, a man identified by the Kern County Coroner as Okamoto confronted the officers while in possession of a firearm. Following the confrontation, Officer Patino, fired his weapon at Okamoto, causing the death of Okamoto.
Later investigation revealed Okamoto’s weapon to be a Umarex H&K .177 bb / pellet pistol with design features identical to an H&K semi-automatic firearm, BPD said in a release.
