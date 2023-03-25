 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Acres of debris in Isabella Lake pose challenges for local businesses, government agencies

Deb Guarienti had never seen anything like it.

The gargantuan winter storms that earlier this month hammered the Kern River Valley and the mountains that surround it delivered massive water flows to the upper Kern River and to all the smaller streams that feed into Isabella Lake.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC

Coronavirus Cases