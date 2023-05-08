 Skip to main content
ACLU sues Kern over misdemeanor plea system

A lawsuit filed Monday accuses Kern County officials of denying local residents their constitutional rights, including due process of law, by allowing probation officers to broker closed-door plea deals in misdemeanor criminal arraignments.

Filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and others on behalf of three county residents and the UFW Foundation, the suit in Kern County Superior Court alleges the system disproportionately harms people of color and those who don’t speak English fluently.

