ACLU sues county Probation Department for refusing to produce records about training policies

20190929-bc-buildings

The County of Kern Administrative Center

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The American Civil Liberties Union sued the Kern County Probation Department after it refused to release information under a California Public Records Act request about probation officers’ training when advising suspects about their cases, a move that a First Amendment lawyer said questions if defendants’ constitutional rights are protected.

A probation court hearing officer helps process hundreds of criminal misdemeanor cases daily by reviewing the allegations and the defendant’s criminal history and recommending whether suspects should take a plea deal, enter not guilty pleas or plead guilty during an arraignment. ACLU lawyers sought material outlining what training probation officers receive in regard to this process, specifically when advising people on their immigration rights, mental health concerns or their competency to understand charges brought against them.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

